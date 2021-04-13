Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

