Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.91.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

