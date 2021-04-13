Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PaySign by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PaySign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

PAYS opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.43.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

