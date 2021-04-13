Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Entera Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTX shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.