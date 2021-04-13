Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 762.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENZN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 95,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
