Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 762.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENZN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 95,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

