Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,915. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $818.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

