EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,834. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 338.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.