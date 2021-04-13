Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $249.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $223.01. 56,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

