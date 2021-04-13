ERn Financial LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

