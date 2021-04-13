Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $320.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $265.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.06.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $283.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

