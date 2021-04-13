EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $34.75 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and $125,469.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.00739146 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,172,635,725 coins and its circulating supply is 6,172,636,380 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

