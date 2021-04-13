EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 11,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,956. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

