EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 11,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,956. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About EVCI Career Colleges
