Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,640. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 118.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 53.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 135,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

