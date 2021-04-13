Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $15.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.55. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.03 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

