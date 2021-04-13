Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.