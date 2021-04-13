Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 660,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 106.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

