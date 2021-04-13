Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $481,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 138.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,060,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 797,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

