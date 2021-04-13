Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.28 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

