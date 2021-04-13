Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,040 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

