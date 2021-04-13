EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

