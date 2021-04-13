ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATB opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CATB. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

