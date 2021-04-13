ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,900 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

