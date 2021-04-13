Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

