Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $370.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.17. The stock had a trading volume of 706,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average is $272.83. Facebook has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $886.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

