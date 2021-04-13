Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.88. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
