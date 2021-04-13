Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.88. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

