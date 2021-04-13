Financial Comparison: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36% Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

18.3% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brainsway and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brainsway currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.04%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Brainsway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Soliton.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainsway and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 4.40 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.26 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -16.96

Brainsway has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brainsway beats Soliton on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

