FIO Protocol Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $91.61 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000978 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002769 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 752,184,244 coins and its circulating supply is 229,639,577 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.