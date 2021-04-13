Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

