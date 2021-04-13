First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $19.28. First Community shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 14,852 shares trading hands.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get First Community alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.