First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 161 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

