First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

