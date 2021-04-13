First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 2,760.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ FPA opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

