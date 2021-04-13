First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DVLU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

