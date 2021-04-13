First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $96.92.

