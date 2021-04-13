First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXD opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $32.42.

