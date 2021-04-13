Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.