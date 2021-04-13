FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.07% of FlexShopper worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShopper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FPAY opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

