FLIP Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $752,759.71 and approximately $2,784.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

