FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

