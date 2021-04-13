FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. Vitru Limited has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

