FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

