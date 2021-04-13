FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

