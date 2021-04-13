FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

VIPS stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

