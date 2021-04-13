FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,593 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

