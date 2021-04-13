Founders Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

CSCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 158,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,158. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.