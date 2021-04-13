Founders Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,655. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

