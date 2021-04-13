Founders Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

