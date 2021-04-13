Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $117.08 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $117.08 million and $3.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00260971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00664569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.13 or 0.99415409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.00916777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,503,405 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.