FUD.finance (FUD) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,722.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $642,241.33 and approximately $6,722.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.19 or 0.00043168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00053347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.94 or 0.00619059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00038315 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.