FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was down 5.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 855,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,646,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Specifically, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

